National Voter Registration Day in Craighead County

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -More people watch the Super Bowl than exercise their right to vote.
Sept. 25 is National Voter Registration Day, a holiday that focuses on civic unity, democracy and making sure everyone has the opportunity to vote on election day.
“National voter registration day is just something that kind of evolved over the last few years,” Holliday said. “It’s a pretty good way to encourage people to vote especially, because this gives the applications enough time to get through the mail and get to us before the deadline occurs.”
The idea of the holiday is to raise awareness of voter registration opportunities and hopefully get more people to the polls in the following months.
The deadline to register to vote is Sunday, Oct. 7.
You also have the option to download an absentee ballot.
“Right now, in Craighead County, we have about I would say, 57,000 to 58,0000 registered voters right now,” Holliday said. “But, we have 75 to 80,000 people who could be registered to vote.”
Voters should call the County Clerk's Office to determine if they are registered to vote or look online at our website to find more information about registering to vote.
“Definitely come out and make sure you register to vote,” Holliday said. “Because that's how you can have your voice heard at the local level as well as the state and national level,”
