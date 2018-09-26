Newport gears up for Depot Days Festival

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) - The city of Newport is getting ready for the 21st annual Depot Days Festival.
The festival will be held Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.
According to the festival’s website, there will be music, food, vendors, crafts, the Lions Club auction, and children’s activities.
Admission to the festival is free to the public.
The festival will conclude with a fireworks extravaganza Sept. 29 at 10:15 p.m.
For the full Depot Days Festival schedule, click here.
