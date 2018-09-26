Newport gears up for Depot Days Festival

Newport is getting ready to host the 21st annual Depot Days Festival. (Source: depotdays.org)
September 25, 2018

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) - The city of Newport is getting ready for the 21st annual Depot Days Festival.

The festival will be held Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.

According to the festival’s website, there will be music, food, vendors, crafts, the Lions Club auction, and children’s activities.

Admission to the festival is free to the public.

The festival will conclude with a fireworks extravaganza Sept. 29 at 10:15 p.m.

