Organization rewards single parents going back to school

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - One organization is helping single parents who are going back to school.
The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund awarded 34 scholarships valuing over $15,000 Tuesday at a celebration held at the Cooper Alumni Center.
Parents and families were treated to a popcorn and candy bar, and a photographer was available to take family portraits free of charge.
Spring Sneed, the board chair for the organization, said that the goal of the money awarded is to help parents in whatever way they need.
“It means the difference sometimes between buying groceries, buying a tire for their car, buying diapers for their children.” said Sneed, “And for that reason we give them the money instead of it going through financial aid with their college because we understand there are needs to get you to college that are not covered by things you get from financial aid.”
Twilla Blankenship is a first time recipient for the program, and she said being awarded the scholarship is a big help.
“It means everything.” said Blankenship, “It’s a struggle being a single mom so this has just been an awesome opportunity.”
She told Region 8 News she is going back to school this semester after being a stay at home parent for 13 years.
Blankenship said having the chance to go back to school is something she hopes inspires her kids.
“Even though I’m back at my age, you know I want my children to know that no matter how old you get you can still accomplish your dreams," said Blankenship.
The Single Parent Scholarship Fund gives out scholarships for the spring, fall and summer semesters.
If you’re interested in learning more or applying, you can do that on their website.
