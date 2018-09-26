Pocahontas wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week

App users watch here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/26/pocahontas-wins-yarnells-sweetest-play-week/
We probably had the closest vote in the history of the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Nearly 12 hundred votes were cast on kait8.com. This week’s winner was decided by just 12 votes.
Pocahontas edges Newport to take the spoils. Dawson Chester weaves his way for a 34 yard touchdown on 3rd and long. The sophomore accounted for 6 touchdowns as the Redskins beat Brookland in the 3-4A opener.
Yarnell’s is coming to Pocahontas, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.