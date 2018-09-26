Some Peach State Red Wolves will have a homecoming Saturday

App users can watch story here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/26/some-peach-state-red-wolves-will-have-homecoming-saturday/
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas State continues to prepare for the Sun Belt opener against Georgia Southern. I’m thrilled that I get to go home to the Peach State this weekend and seven Red Wolves feel the same.
Four players from Georgia have played in every game this season for A-State. Tahjea Chambers is from Gordon, he’s 4th on the team with 22 tackles. Antonio Fletcher hails from Lithonia, the freshman has a pair of stops. Atlanta native Jerry Jacobs had two picks against UNLV, while Hiram native Marcel Murray delivered the go-ahead touchdown.
Arkansas State faces Georgia Southern Saturday at Paulson Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:00pm CT, the game can be seen on ESPN+
