Students work to help homeless in area

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A group of Annie Camp Junior High students have hit the ground running to help the homeless in Jonesboro.
Several of Lorenzo Balderas’ EAST students have taken on projects to support the homeless.
Some of the students have set short-term goals like making Annie Camp kits.
They’ll go out in the community, hosting events to raise money to fill the kits with needed products.
“We are going to have like hygiene products, non-perishable foods, and thermal blankets, things like that,” said Zoelyn Ellis, a 9th grader.
Others are working toward long-term goals like helping the city get a homeless shelter.
“We want to get a shelter where people can come and get back on their feet, because I believe in giving people second chances,” said Travean Brewer. a 9th grader. “We see the need.”
Some of the students met with city officials this week to talk about getting a homeless shelter.
Bill Campbell, Jonesboro communication director, told Region 8 News they are in progress of getting a shelter, and they have identified possible land.
Campbell said he spoke with the students about how to decide what they want to do and raise awareness about the homeless population.
The group of students hope their efforts eventually reduce the homeless population in Jonesboro.
