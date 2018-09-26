10th annual Downtown BBQ Festival this weekend

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The 10th annual Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival is this weekend in downtown Jonesboro.
On top of fantastic BBQ, you’ll also be treated to several concerts, and fundraisers for Special Olympics.
10th ANNUAL BBQ MUSIC FESTIVAL INFO:
MUSIC LINEUP:
On the Ritter Stage it “Downhill Fast” at 5 pm, then “Further Down,” at 6:30 pm, and then Friday nights main attraction the band “Fuel” taking the main stage at 8 pm.
On Saturday, at the Brickhouse Stage, it's "The Dirty Minds," at 2 pm, the "Brew Hahas," at 3:30 pm, the "Starroy Reunion," at 5 pm, and the "Greasy Tree," live at 6:30 pm.
Meanwhile over at the Ritter Stage, the “Band TRIPP,” takes the stage at 3 pm, then “Wildlife” at 5 pm, and “The White Caps,” at 6:30 pm. Then it’s the Saturday nights main attraction - the band, “SmashMouth,” takes to the Ritter Stage at 8 pm.
DOWNTOWN LANE CLOSURES:
September 28-29
Main Street city parking lot CLOSED.
Close Monroe from Union to Justice Complex approximately 6:00 pm Thursday
Close Madison from Huntington to Washington approximately 6:00 pm Thursday
Close city owned parking lot at Huntington and Union Thursday night.
Close city owned parking lot on Union Thursday evening as vehicles leave for the day.
Block off lot behind police barracks Wednesday night. City owned vehicles need to be re-positioned.
Close Union from Burke to Washington approximately 8:00 am Friday
Close Main street and all associated alleys/streets between Washington and Burke/Cate Friday morning at 9:00 am.
Huntington between Church and Union closes Friday morning at 8:00 am.
OTHER EVENTS:
Friday - the 1st ever Dessert competition in conjunction with the "Steak Cookoff Association"Steak Cookoff - called the Andy's Chill and Grill Competition
Saturday - 2nd Annual Fire Truck pull at 2 pm - benefiting the Arkansas Special Olympics
*Oh Yeah* don't forget, some of the best BBQ this side of the Mississippi - with the Kansas City Barbeque Society certified BBQ contest,
For more info: https://jonesborodowntownbbq.com/
