Valley View wins Ron & Pat Carmack Playday, improves to 24-1

App users can watch here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/26/valley-view-wins-ron-pat-carmack-playday-improves-/
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Valley View topped a field of the best volleyball squads in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee. The Lady Blazers went 6-0 Saturday to win the Ron & Pat Carmack Playday.
Emily Grace Calhoon had 13 kills, Abbigail McGee 7 aces in the title game against Jonesboro.
Margie McGee’s crew are 24 and 1 this season. They’ll face Brookland Thursday night in a tilt that’ll decide the 4A Northeast title.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.