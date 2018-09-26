Wednesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Jim Frigo

GREEN BAY, WI (KAIT/NBC News) - You may have heard of hot yoga and Bikram yoga, what about goat yoga?
Some yogis in Green Bay, Wisconsin got a chance to enjoy an outdoor practice with some furry friends.
The National Railroad Museum and the children’s museum invited Love and Light Yoga to get in a good workout, with a couple a “kids.”
The goats were brought in from a nearby family farm and were a huge hit, helping the young and young at heart have fun, relax, and learn a little more about the goats.
It’s part of the “Yoga in the City” program.
