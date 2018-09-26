Woman injures Blytheville officer making arrest

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Blytheville police arrested a woman after she hit an officer trying to break up a fight.
According to an incident report, Officer Robin Angel responded to the Peartree Apartments in the 800-block of S. Ruddle Road Tuesday for a large group of people possibly fighting.
The report stated that Sgt. Byron St. Laurent was already on scene, breaking up the group.
St. Laurent was already speaking with a woman, Diamond Dority, about the events that transpired.
The report said as the officers were speaking to Dority, a woman walked by. That when Dority attack the woman, later identified as Mieshi Wimbley.
AS the officers tried to separate the two women, St. Laurent was able to get Wimbley on the ground.
According to the report, Dority walked up from the right side of a vehicle and kicked Wimbley in the head.
As she kicked Wimbley, the report states she also hit St. Laurent in the face.
Both women were both detained and placed in patrol vehicles.
Angel noticed that St. Laurent had a cut on his lower lip.
Dority and Wimbley were both taken to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.