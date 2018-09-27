Arkansas city officials to draft ordinance banning pigs

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - City officials in northwest Arkansas are considering banning pigs after receiving complaints over a smell wafting from a residence where two pet potbellied pigs are kept.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Eureka Springs City Council voted in favor of drafting an ordinance to ban pigs, including potbellied and miniature pigs that are kept as pets.
Alderwoman Mickey Schneider says she proposed changing city code because of neighbors' complaints about a smell coming from a residence’s yard.
Current city code says it’s unlawful to keep any hogs in the city. The proposal would replace “hogs” with “swine,” in order to include animals that aren’t raised for slaughter.
Schneider says the proposal needs to go through three City Council votes. She estimates the process will take six weeks.
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com
