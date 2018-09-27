BCAL students learn from the courtroom

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Several Jonesboro High School students had the opportunity to get an up-close look at what a courtroom in Region 8 looks like.
JHS provides a “Program of Study Pathway" that ties closely to a career or college degree students are interested in. The BCAL Academy is known for its emphasis in Business, Communications, Art and Law.
The academy allowed three students the opportunity to have a hands-on learning opportunity at the Justice Department Wednesday.
The students were able to shadow Jonesboro Assistant City Attorney Jessica Thomason.
JHS School sophomore Dasia Johnson was excited to get a feel for what her potential career might look like.
“I think it’s really great because you’re giving students the chance to really think about and go in to that environment about what they want to become,” said Johnson. “If they go in to the environment and they don’t like it, they can always change it.”
Students were able to see how the courtroom works and why court proceedings are important.
JHS sophomore Sarah Stevens hopes to one day specialize in family law.
“The coolest part is sitting in the courtroom,” said Stevens. “I like watching the judge and attorneys speak.”
Faculty members at Jonesboro High School pride themselves on providing students with essential skills necessary for success in today’s changing global community.
Jonesboro School Superintendent Dr. Kim Wilbanks said she is pleased that the district can offer real-life experiences to students.
“Students get the chance to utilize up-to-date equipment,” said Wilbanks. “And students get to work with professionals already in the field.”
City attorney Carol Duncan helped the academy with getting students to the courtroom.
JHS sophomore Maria Hernandez said she was thrilled to get this chance.
“I think everything’s been really exciting,” said Hernandez. “Just learning the processes and listening to the judges, lawyers, discuss the issues and work cases out. I think that’s been really good.”
