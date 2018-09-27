Chad Henson named AR Chief of the Year

TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) - A month after he was injured in a fatal officer-involved shooting, Chief Chad Henson of Trumann has been named Chief of the Year by the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police.
Henson received the award this week during the AACP Awards Banquet in Rogers.
Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen and Assistant Chief Jon Redman were among those present when Henson received the prestigious award.
“Chief Henson is the epitome of a good chief,” Redman said. “His service and leadership need to be awarded. We are proud to have him as our chief.”
Several other officers, including Sgt. Logan Thomas, Sgt. Eddie Weems, and Patrolman Blaine Cagle, called the award “well deserved” and echoed Redman’s comments.
In accepting the award, Henson dedicated it to Kaleb Weatherford, son of fallen Newport police officer Lt. Patrick Weatherford who was killed in the line of duty last year.
