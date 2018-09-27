Deon Stewart set to start Saturday for Razorbacks

App users can watch here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/27/deon-stewart-set-start-saturday-razorbacks/
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A former Highland Rebel will get his first start of the season. Arkansas offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said that Deon Stewart will replace the departing Jonathan Nance. Stewart has 5 catches in the first 4 games.
“I mean, if you look at us from Week 1 then you look at us now, I feel like we’ve made major strides,” Stewart said. “We’re going to continue to get better, we still got a lot of things to work on. But I think we’re going to be ready this weekend.”
Arkansas faces Texas A&M Saturday in the Southwest Classic. Kickoff is at 11:00am, the game will be televised on ESPN.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.