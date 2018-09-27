Event helps raise money for scholarship

OSCEOLA, AR (KAIT) - A local restaurant is helping to raise money for a scholarship fund in honor of two people killed earlier this year in a duck boat accident in Branson, MO.
Huddle House on West Keiser in Osceola will be donating all of its profits Sept. 26 to benefit the Lance and Steve Smith Excellence of Christian Character Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The event, which will be held until 9 p.m. Sept. 26, will be for the scholarship fund at Freed-Hardeman University.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.