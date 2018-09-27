Family of shot Harding grad to sue officer, city of Dallas

DALLAS, TX (KAIT/KXAS) - The family of Harding graduate Botham Jean, the Dallas resident fatally shot in his own apartment by a police officer, intends to file a federal lawsuit claiming excessive use of force.
As NBC affiliate KXAS reports, attorney Lee Merritt stated that Jean’s family will name the accused officer, Amber Guyger, and the city of Dallas as defendants in the lawsuit.
Guyger told investigators she had ended her shift on Sept. 6 when she returned to her apartment complex but she went to the wrong unit. The door was ajar and swung open to reveal a person in the apartment.
Investigators say she drew her weapon moments later and fired twice, striking Jean.
Guyger has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting and is free on bond. She was fired by the Dallas Police Department.
Merritt did not say when the lawsuit will be filed or what damages the family would be seeking.
