FFN Game of the Week preview: Rivercrest on facing Gosnell

The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues Friday night. Our Game of the Week is Gosnell at Rivercrest.
Matthew Schwartz visited the 4-0 Colts, see what they said about the matchup above.
Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Cortez Kennedy Field. Here are the other highlights we’ll try to bring your way Friday at 10:15pm on FFN
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - SEPTEMBER 28TH
Gosnell at Rivercrest (Game of the Week)
Jonesboro at Jacksonville
Searcy at West Memphis
Blytheville at Nettleton
Batesville at Paragould
GCT at Wynne
Pocahontas at Westside
Trumann at Brookland
Walnut Ridge at Osceola
Piggott at Harrisburg
Newport at Hoxie
Marked Tree at McCrory
Midland at EPC
