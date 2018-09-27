FFN Game of the Week preview: Rivercrest on facing Gosnell

By Chris Hudgison | September 26, 2018 at 10:20 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 10:20 PM

App users can watch the story here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/27/ffn-game-week-preview-rivercrest-facing-gosnell/

The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues Friday night. Our Game of the Week is Gosnell at Rivercrest.

Matthew Schwartz visited the 4-0 Colts, see what they said about the matchup above.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Cortez Kennedy Field. Here are the other highlights we’ll try to bring your way Friday at 10:15pm on FFN

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - SEPTEMBER 28TH

Gosnell at Rivercrest (Game of the Week)

Jonesboro at Jacksonville

Searcy at West Memphis

Blytheville at Nettleton

Batesville at Paragould

GCT at Wynne

Pocahontas at Westside

Trumann at Brookland

Walnut Ridge at Osceola

Piggott at Harrisburg

Newport at Hoxie

Marked Tree at McCrory

Midland at EPC

