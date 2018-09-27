Group hopes to save the Paragould Power Plant

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A historic building in Paragould could be saved soon.
The Power Plant building in Paragould is a well known due to its historic significance, due to its generating energy for the city of Paragould in the past.
Executive Director Main Street Paragould Gina Jarrett said she understands the value of the building.
“Not many communities can say we made our own power,” said Jarrett. “We did and it happened in that building.”
A group in Paragould hopes to save the building and the history that comes along with it.
“We have had a structural engineer out of Jonesboro sign off on the structural integrity of the building as it stands right now,” said Jarrett. “You know it does have issues right now, but it is structurally secure.”
The building was the town’s generator and held five turbines in the building.
It was first run by coal, then oil and eventually made its own energy for Paragould.
Jarrett said they hope to present plans for the building in the next couple of months.
