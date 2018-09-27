Homicide suspect wanted out of Cape Girardeau Co. dead after hostage situtation in Marston

MARSTON, MO (KFVS) - According to New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens, a homicide suspect is dead after a hostage situation in Marston, Missouri.
According to the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad this is in connection to a body being found in a home in Cape Giradeau County on Wednesday, Sept. 26.
At 2:39 p.m., Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 2516 N. Old Sprigg Street Road in rural Cape Girardeau County for a well-being check.
A deceased male was located inside the home. Investigators said foul play was suspected. The Major Case Squad was activated and is investigating this case.
During the course of this investigation a male suspect was identified. The suspect was located at the Travel Lodge in New Madrid County and had a female hostage with him.
Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, New Madrid Police Department, Martson Police Department, and Sikeston DPS contacted the suspect at the hotel and attempted to negotiate with him.
After speaking with him for a period of time the male suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The female hostage was unharmed.
No names are being released right now.
Heartland News has a crew on the way to the scene.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.