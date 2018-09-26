K-9 ballistic vest honors Heartland veteran

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Ferrell family donated a new ballistic vest to the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department, honoring veteran Buck Ferrell.
“He’s smiling down right now,” said Pat Ferrell.
K-9 Officer Logan sports his vest with Ferrell’s name stitched into the fabric.
Ferrell served three years in the Korean War as a dog handler and his wife said one of his dogs even looked like Logan.
“It’s not just a normal vest. It’s in honor of Mr. Buck. So, we’re proud of it," said Deputy Ross Pilcher, Logan’s handler.
The vest protects Logan from bullets and knives. Deputy Pilcher said it took a few days for Logan to adjust to the new vest, but work is his favorite part of the day.
“We had a chance to put it in his memory. He’d be awful proud of it. Veteran’s Day is coming up, so I think it’s just a good way to honor him," said Ferrell.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.