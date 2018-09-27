Man accused of entering home, attacking occupants with crowbar

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) - A man faces multiple felony charges after police say he forced his way into a home and attacked those inside with a crowbar.
At 9:54 p.m. Wednesday, Kennett police were called to a home on North Anthony Street regarding a burglary in progress.
When they arrived, according to a news release from the police department, officers learned that 31-year-old Christopher Holt of Kennett had entered the home without permission and began assaulting those inside with a crowbar. He also reportedly caused damage to the property.
Police arrested Holt on suspicion of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, second-degree property damage, and armed criminal action.
He’s being held in the Dunklin County Justice Center awaiting the filing of formal charges by the prosecutor’s office.
