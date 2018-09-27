Man says armed robbers stole his cash and cigarettes

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) - A Kennett man says he was robbed at gunpoint of his cash and cigarettes.
The victim reported the robbery at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release posted on the Kennett Police Department’s Facebook page.
He claimed the hold-up occurred at a home in the 1000-block of Astrachan Street.
The man told officers the two armed suspects stole his money and cigarettes.
At this time, there are no suspects and the incident remains under investigation.
