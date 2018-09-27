Preparation for BBQ Festival is underway

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The 10th annual Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival kicks off this weekend and those who come out can expect a lot more from this year.
John 3:16 was busy setting up the main stage Wednesday for the performances this weekend.
Chairmen for the BBQ Festival Tim McCall told Region 8 News they’re looking forward to another successful fest.
“The impact for, especially downtown, and not just downtown but other merchants as well," said McCall. "There will probably be 40-50 thousand people down here over a two day period.”
This year’s festival is going to be bigger than ever before, with an extra day added to the celebration.
Events will kick off Friday and last through Saturday.
Cathy Frans, a volunteer for the BBQ Festival, said those who come can expect a lot more business lining Main Street.
“We have almost double the vendors we had last year so it will be completely full this year,” Frans said.
Those who want to come out should plan ahead for lane closures.
Main and Union Streets will be closed starting Friday morning, and will stay closed until late Saturday night.
In addition to those, there is a list of other closures for the weekend:
· Main Street city parking lot closed.
· Close Monroe from Union to Justice Complex approximately 6:00 pm Thursday.
· Close Madison from Huntington to Washington approximately 6:00 pm Thursday.
· Close city owned parking lot at Huntington and Union Thursday night.
· Close city owned parking lot on Union Thursday evening as vehicles leave for the day.
· Block off lot behind police barracks Wednesday night. City owned vehicles need to be re-positioned.
· Close Union from Burke to Washington approximately 8:00 am Friday
· Close Main street and all associated alleys/streets between Washington and Burke/Cate Friday morning at 9:00 am.
· Huntington between Church and Union closes Friday morning at 8:00 am.
The festival is also offering a new Dessert competition on Friday night that will coincide with a steak cook off.
The Kansas City Barbeque Society is holding the certified BBQ contest Saturday.
On Saturday, the 2nd annual Fire Truck Pull will be held at 2 pm and will benefit Arkansas Special Olympics.
On the Ritter Stage Friday, “Downhill Fast” kicks things off at 5 pm, then “Further Down,” at 6:30 pm, and then Friday nights main attraction the band “Fuel” taking the main stage at 8 pm.
On Saturday, at the Brickhouse Stage, it's "The Dirty Minds," at 2 pm, the "Brew Hahas," at 3:30 pm, the "Starroy Reunion," at 5 pm, and the "Greasy Tree," live at 6:30 pm.
Meanwhile over at the Ritter Stage, the “Band TRIPP,” takes the stage at 3 pm, then “Wildlife” at 5 pm, and “The White Caps,” at 6:30 pm. Then it’s the Saturday nights main attraction - the band, “SmashMouth,” takes to the Ritter Stage at 8 pm.
