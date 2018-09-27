Race for Hope 74 continues in Batesville

“We’re really looking forward to seeing a lot of people in the grandstands,” said NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin. "That’s where we want to see the growth. We need local support for this race because it’s fantastic. We got drivers coming from everywhere. It’s for a great cause. Proceeds going to the Child Advocacy Center of Independence County. We’re really excited about opening that center next month. Well it’s really really special, we did some really cool throwback schemes here. It was a great idea we just came up with 6 weeks ago, with the guys from IMCA TV coming up with the idea. And I think it’s really going to be cool. "