Race for Hope 74 continues in Batesville

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - It’s a special week of racing in Independence County. The 2nd annual Race for Hope 74 continues at the Batesville Motor Speedway.
Over 100 of the top modified drivers are facing off for a piece of the 250 thousand dollar purse.
Tonight the first night of qualifying races. The top 2 in each advance to the nightly feature. The top 8 in the feature qualify for Saturday’s championship night. Good racing for a great cause.
“We’re really looking forward to seeing a lot of people in the grandstands,” said NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin. "That’s where we want to see the growth. We need local support for this race because it’s fantastic. We got drivers coming from everywhere. It’s for a great cause. Proceeds going to the Child Advocacy Center of Independence County. We’re really excited about opening that center next month. Well it’s really really special, we did some really cool throwback schemes here. It was a great idea we just came up with 6 weeks ago, with the guys from IMCA TV coming up with the idea. And I think it’s really going to be cool. "
Some of the NASCAR drivers Mark raced against are in Batesville this week. Ken Schrader competed 28 years in the Cup series, winning 4 times and capturing 23 poles. David Stremme was in Cup from 2005 to 2014. Both are enjoying life on the modified circuit.
“Mark and Arlene have done a lot for the local communities and a lot of different places across the country,” Schrader said. “Yeah it makes a difference when you’re going someplace to know that you’re not just trying to make one real good week for a promoter. First thing you gotta do is you gotta get in the show. 27-28 cars in the race, something like that, hundred and twenty something here. We made it last year and got tore up. First thing is to get in that race.”
Stremme said “hopefully we’re going to be entertaining a lot of people. We just want to put on a great show. I’ve tried telling as many people as I can. The camaraderie, you come down here, Schrader, there’s a bunch of us, we’re all hanging out, cutting up and having a good time.”
The Race for Hope 74 continues through Sunday. You can find more info on the event here.
