Rain could put a damper on harvest season

(KAIT) -While a little rain is nice now and then, it isn’t something you want to deal with during the harvest if you are a farmer.
Branon Thiesse with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service told Region 8 News that Craighead County farmers haven’t been able to harvest since last Friday because everything is just too wet.
“Overall, besides slowing it [harvest] down, it could cause quality issues with the crops that we’re harvesting,” said Thiesse.
Some of the concerns he mentioned include seeds sprouting in the crops, lint falling from the cotton bolls and rice plants falling over due to rain.
The good news is the early crops allowed farmers to start harvesting earlier this year.
“We were a little bit ahead,” said Thiesse, “So I guess right now we’d be on track, but it’s going to be a little while before the cotton gets turned around and gets to going.”
Thiesse said that majority of Craighead County’s rice crop has already been harvested this year, but the rain is still a concern.
“The more that it rains, the further behind they’re going to get and the quality of the crop that they’re in could be affected,” said Thiesse.
Right now, farmers can take the time between harvest to work on their machinery and get some much needed rest.
“Prior to this rain starting last week, they [farmers] were running pretty much 24/7,” said Thiesse. “That’ll wear you out, and the more tired they get the more potential there is for accidents to happen.”
Thiesse said that as long as we don’t see any more rain, harvest should finish on schedule this year.
He said rice farmers will hopefully be able to start harvesting again this weekend, with cotton and soy bean farmers hopefully starting again early next week.
