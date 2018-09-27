Red Wolves Raw: Ron Carroll on working 500th A-State football game

App users can watch here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/27/red-wolves-raw-ron-carroll-working-th-game-a-state-football/
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Red Wolves Raw is extensive KAIT A-State interviews and press conferences
Saturday marks a special milestone for Ron Carroll. The Arkansas State head certified trainer is working his 500th football game.
He’s only missed 1 practice in 43 years at A-State. Carroll has worked for 11 football coaches and 11 athletic directors.
I asked Ron about how he arrived in Jonesboro in 1976, reaching 500, and much more.
