Sept. 27: Beef recall expands; more rain ahead
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 27, 2018 at 5:36 AM CDT - Updated September 27 at 5:36 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A quick look at what’s making headlines this morning on Good Morning Region 8.

Today's forecast:

Scattered rain showers could produce upwards of another inch of rainfall across portions of the area before the weather translates into a drier and more seasonal pattern this weekend.

More unsettled conditions will return to the Mid-South starting early next week.

Varieties of Cargill Ground Beef chub products are being recalled across the country. (Source: Cargill Meat Solutions)

Trending this morning:

Homicide suspect dead following hostage situation: A man suspected in a Southeast Missouri murder case died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after holding a woman hostage in a motel.

Lake City man charged in connection with Paragould rape: A Lake City man is in custody, accused of raping a woman at a Paragould home last Friday

Target, Sam’s Club, Aldi and more affected by beef recall: Check your freezers. A nationwide recall is affecting ground beef products sold at some of the nation’s largest grocers, including Target, Safeway, Aldi, and Sam’s Club.

