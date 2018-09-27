Sept. 27: Beef recall expands; more rain ahead

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A quick look at what’s making headlines this morning on Good Morning Region 8.
Today's forecast:
Scattered rain showers could produce upwards of another inch of rainfall across portions of the area before the weather translates into a drier and more seasonal pattern this weekend.
More unsettled conditions will return to the Mid-South starting early next week.
Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:
Trending this morning:
Homicide suspect dead following hostage situation: A man suspected in a Southeast Missouri murder case died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after holding a woman hostage in a motel.
Lake City man charged in connection with Paragould rape: A Lake City man is in custody, accused of raping a woman at a Paragould home last Friday
Target, Sam’s Club, Aldi and more affected by beef recall: Check your freezers. A nationwide recall is affecting ground beef products sold at some of the nation’s largest grocers, including Target, Safeway, Aldi, and Sam’s Club.
Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.