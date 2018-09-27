St. Bernards opens pregnancy clinic

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - St. Bernards has opened a clinic on Church Street Thursday, seeking to help give prenatal care to pregnant women.
They opened the pregnancy clinic after seeing a lack of access to prenatal care in the area.
Jannee Brandon, the office manager for the pregnancy clinic, worked in labor and delivery for 18 years.
She said there was a pattern emerging of under-served patients not having access to prenatal care and says the clinic will help solve that.
“It was a matter of, not that they didn’t seek it out, but they couldn’t find it," Brandon said. "And so, St. Bernards pregnancy clinic was created to make sure that everyone got the OB care that they needed.”
The new pregnancy clinic will offer pregnancy tests, physical exams, lab work, ultrasounds, and telemedicine, linking patients with specialists in Little Rock, if necessary.
