St. Jude, World Health Organization teams up to end childhood cancer

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is teaming up with the World Health Organization for an aggressive new initiative.
The hospital is announcing a partnership with the global group on a new global childhood cancer initiative that aims to cure at least 60 percent of children with six of the most common kinds of cancer worldwide by 2030.
It will bring together stakeholders from around the globe in the goal of increasing care access and quality of childhood cancer treatments.
The $15 million initiative will provide life-saving cancer care for children in areas where it's not as accessible and is yet another example of St Jude's expansion.
“By bringing these two world class organizations together, we really can advance, I think, the outlook for children with cancer everywhere in the world,” said St Jude President and CEO Dr James Downing.
On Thursday, Dr. Downing and other hospital officials discussed the new partnership between St Jude and the World Health Organization – at United Nations meetings in New York City.
St Jude says cancer cure rates for children in low and middle income countries are roughly 20 percent, compared 80 percent in higher income countries.
The partnership will help increase access for cancer care in countries where it previously was limited.
“We are benefiting tremendously from having the hospital here,’ said Ernest Strickland, senior vice president of workforce development at the Greater Memphis Chamber.
St Jude is also in the process of a $1 billion campus expansion in the pinch district in Downtown Memphis, which is slated to include a $412 million advanced research center.
“St. Jude is able to grow at the rate that they’ve grown because of the talent that they have,” Strickland said. “They will continue to be a magnet. Memphis will be highlighted as a place where that type of talent can come and be successful.”
Leaders at the Greater Memphis Chamber say continued growth at St Jude heightens the profile of Memphis.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.