Therapy dogs easing pain at St. Francis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - If there's a hospital in Memphis, Lily the therapy dog has probably visited.
Lily and her handler Richard Herbert have added St. Francis to their list in the last few months.
“She’s a good god, like a Valium,” Herbert said.
Lily is St. Francis' first therapy dog in its program. According to Mayo Clinic, therapy dogs can dramatically reduce depression, anxiety and pain in patients.
A second therapy dog, Teva, is getting ready to join her.
“No matter how they feel or what’s been done to them, they start laughing, smiling and giggling,” Herbert said.
Herbert said Lily helps patients forget about their pain.
"I'm sitting here in this room; all I do is watch TV because I can't go anywhere, because I have that alarm on me. She just brightened it up. I have someone to talk to a little while," Robbie Gail Woods said.
On the inpatient therapy floor, Lily is asked for by name.
St. Francis said it’s getting ready to welcome a third therapy dog later this year.
