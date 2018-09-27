Thursday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Jim Frigo

SHELL ROCK, IA (KAIT/NBC News ) - Hilda Fedeler is 107-years-old and going strong.
She walks the halls of her senior living home in Shell Rock, Iowa.
Fedeler also walks outside, and loves to tickle the ivories any chance she gets.
She was a teacher for more than 35 years, landing her first job during the Great Depression.
One of the only times you’ll see her sitting down is when she’s playing piano or the pipe organ.
She even teaches at the senior living home.
At 107-years-old, Fedeler says the secret to life is to stay active and don’t be afraid to try new things.
