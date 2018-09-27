United Way Day of Caring to celebrate 25-year anniversary

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Twenty five years can fly by when you’re busy.
This year marks a special anniversary for United Way of Northeast Arkansas’ Day of Caring on Friday, September 28.
The one-day event has grown in scope and size from the early years. This year, more than 300 volunteers from 22 teams will tackle 21 projects.
“We’re expanding into Greene County this year,” Bethany Noto, Day of Caring chairperson, said. “We have a couple of projects there and we have some teams from there who are going to help us. We have both indoor projects and outdoor projects. We have a little bit of everything.”
Day of Caring projects range from painting at various locations through town, to sorting food at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, to doing yard work and giving dogs a bath at the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.
“This is our big United Way kick-off,” Noto said.
She appeared with Day of Caring co-chairperson, Amber Caldwell, on Region 8 News Mid-Day.
“We are also doing a free community car wash as part of Day of Caring. That runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” Noto said. “That is going to be at Advance Auto Parts on Highland right there by Harps.”
“We will have people there to wash your car and also be accepting donations for United Way,” Caldwell said. “If you would like to help the United Way of Northeast Arkansas, you can call them at 870-935-3658.
Sponsors for Day of Caring 2018 are St. Bernards, Pepsi, Frito-Lay, Cash Saver, Kroger and Prairie Farms.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.