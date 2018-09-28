Arkansas task force considers changing 2 tax credits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A tax overhaul task force is looking into whether Arkansas should change two tax credits authorized for insurance companies that cost the state about $77 million a year.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that members of the Tax Reform and Relief Legislative Task Force on Thursday questioned the benefits of a decades-old law that allows life, health and disability insurers to get a home office credit against their insurance premium taxes.
The Arkansas Insurance Department says the home office credits cost the state more than $60.5 million in 2017.
Task force members are also questioning a 2013 law that authorizes a tax credit to certain insurers against premium insurance taxes for investments made by qualified community development entities in low-income areas.
The department says these so-called new market jobs credits cost the state about $16.4 million in 2017.
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com
