Attempted armed robbery at car wash under investigation

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) - An attempted armed robbery is under investigation in Carurthersville, Missouri.
According to Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones, around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, a man in a pick-up truck was at a car wash on the 300 block of Truman Blvd. when he was threatened with a gun.
The victim told police he was in the automatic vehicle bay at the car wash when he felt the driver’s side door open.
As he tried to pull the door shut, he says a black man shoved a gun through the door and told him to “Give it up (expletive).”
The victim says the suspect then fired a shot into the truck.
The victim then took off driving and told police he saw the suspect run to convenience store next to the car wash and get into a white Chrysler sedan.
A witness told Caruthersville Police they saw the vehicle the suspect got into driving West on Highway 84 heading towards Hayti.
The witness believes the white car has an Arkansas license plate and that there were several people in the vehicle.
At this time, police are reviewing surveillance video and the investigation is on-going.
The victim was not hit by a bullet, but he is getting his hearing checked out at a local hospital due to the loud firing of the gun in the cab of the truck.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Caruthersville Police Department at 573-333-2121.
