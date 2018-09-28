BBQ Festival returns to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Chairman of the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Music Festival Tim McCall said the festival will have a cookoff contest along with live music and is expecting to see an increase in the crowds.
“This year, we have five of the top ten steak cook off champions in the country here at the event,” McCall said. “Both of the events include our Kansas City BBQ on Saturday and our event on Friday is seeing more and more people.”
McCall also said he is looking forward to the event including all the vendors that will participate.
“We’re going to have arts and crafts and food,” McCall said. “There will be Clydesdales as well for viewing and carriage rides over by the Cavanaugh lot and there will be toys for the kids.
He said this is a family friendly event.
McCall said they have something new going on this year.
“We have over twelve bands over a two-day period on two different stages," McCall said.
The event is scheduled to begin Friday, Sept. 28 and will run through the weekend.
