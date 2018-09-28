A Better Region 8: Downtown Jonesboro Barbecue Festival

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Something really awesome happens this weekend.
Friday and Saturday - it's the Downtown Jonesboro Barbecue Festival.
The event is free, including the concerts.
You'll be able to try some of the best barbecue in the world.
These folks are competitive barbecuers. Top winners get an automatic entry into the Kansas City Barbecue Society's World Championship cooking contest.
Jonesboro needs more arts and music festivals.
This is our biggest.
If you want more things to do and be a part of in Region 8, here’s your chance and you can do it spending hardly any money.
This is the 10th year the city and volunteers have teamed up to put together this great event.
Make plans to attend this weekend's Jonesboro Barbecue Festival.
It will show others wanting to create events like this one that they’re wanted and needed here in Region 8.
