Deadly boating collision case moves forward in Butler Co., MO

BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The man accused of causing a deadly boat collision on the Black River appeared in a Butler County courtroom for a hearing on Thursday, Sept. 27.
According to Butler County Prosecutor Paul Oesterreicher, the defense waived the preliminary hearing for Braden Bollinger and the case will now be turned over to a new judge.
Oesterreicher says the new judge will review the case and then set a trial date.
Bollinger is accused of operating a boat while under the influence of alcohol when it reportedly crashed head-on into another boat on June 3, 2018.
A 16-year-old boat passenger was killed in the crash. Two passengers suffered serious injuries. Two others and Bollinger suffered moderate injuries.
Bollinger is facing five felony counts of boating while intoxicated.
