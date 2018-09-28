A Family for Me: Lathanual

Even though Lathanuel is close to being an adult, Maddox says it is important for him to have a family, noting, “Is very important for kids to find that permanent home. And a permanent family because once he turns 18 and he is adult, he may not have anyone else to turn to. So if he finds a family, once he turns 18 and become an adult, he will have a family that he can go to Christmas with... for Thanksgiving, or to lean on if he needs it.”