A Family for Me: Lathanual

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Lathanual is a polite young man. He likes basketball, football, and working out.
He’s been in the foster care system for four years and would love to be in a home with brothers and sisters.
Adoption Specialist Lee Maddox says, “He is an awesome young man. He is very talkative. Very inquisitive about things. He wants to know why things work the way they work.”
Even though Lathanuel is close to being an adult, Maddox says it is important for him to have a family, noting, “Is very important for kids to find that permanent home. And a permanent family because once he turns 18 and he is adult, he may not have anyone else to turn to. So if he finds a family, once he turns 18 and become an adult, he will have a family that he can go to Christmas with... for Thanksgiving, or to lean on if he needs it.”
If you are interested in adopting Lathanuel, visit www.fosterarkansas.org
