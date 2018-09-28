Friday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

LONDON, ENGLAND (KAIT/NBC News) - The weekend is here and that means another dose of music medicine as the Foxhole crew serenades Region 8 with the “Friday Song.”
October is just a few days away and Christmas is just around the corner.
Unconventional and quirky toys are expected to be the top toy trends this Christmas season, according to the world’s oldest toy store, Hamleys.
Some of the items on the the the London, England stores top toys list includes Crate Creatures, noise-making beast just waiting to be unleashed by your child.
Another expected hot item is the Boxer Robot, an interactive robot that is small enough to fit in your pocket.
Another item on the list that may turn an afternoon of family fun into chaos is the Cheater’s Version of Monopoly.
It’s a new spin of the classic board game that encourages and rewards you for getting away with nefarious behavior.
Dolls, cuddly toys and the Harry Potter book and film series also made the list.
