Game fest to benefit children’s shelter

HOXIE, AR (KAIT) - The Northeast Arkansas Gamers Guild will host the NEA Game Fest on Oct. 12-13 to benefit The Children’s Shelter.
The two-day convention will feature a variety of tabletop gaming events, demos, tournaments, and open play. The games will include board games, role-playing games, miniatures, and collectible card games.
The convention will run from 9 a.m. to midnight each day at the Hoxie Service Center, 500 SW Lawrence.
Badges are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 10-15. Children under the age of 10 get in free.
All money raised after expenses will go to The Children’s Shelter in Walnut Ridge which provides temporary housing for displaced children around Northeast Arkansas.
For more information, contact Megan Heyl at megan@neagamersguild.org or 870-215-3546.
