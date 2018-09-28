Local church shows appreciation to first responders

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Members of the Temple Baptist Church in Jonesboro showed appreciation to the first responders in the community.
The first responders included paramedics, firefighters, and officers.
Pastor of the Temple Baptist Church Andy Neal said they wanted to have an opportunity to say thank you to first responders in the community.
“I just wanted to have an opportunity to tell our first responders, fire department, men and women, EMS, thank you for what they do for our community,” Neal said. “I know a lot of times unless they show up at our house we don’t get an opportunity to tell them thank you, so as a church family we’re just looking for ways to be a part of the community, connect with the community, especially those who serve our community.”
Neal also said that this wasn’t their first time to offer an appreciation luncheon.
“This is our second time this year,” Neal said. “We did it earlier in May for the police department, and some of the sheriff’s departments around town.”
Jonesboro firefighter Derrick Donnell said it was nice to see the community support him.
“I’ve been here for about two and a half years,” Neal said. “So it’s really relatively new, it’s real nice to see that the community supports us.”
Director of Operations for Medic One Tim Brickell said they really appreciate what the church does for them.
“We’re always appreciative of what the community does for us,” Brickell said. “It seems to be an annual thing now and a lot of times we don’t get this type of recognition, so we really enjoy this and appreciate what they do here.”
The lunch was specially prepared by church members.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.