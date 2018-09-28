Man sentenced after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting 2 girls

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man accused of raping and sexually assaulting two girls will spend 10 years in prison.
Second Judicial Circuit Judge Tonya Alexander sentenced 48-year-old Jeffery Wayne Harlan to 120 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction along with 120 months suspended imposition of sentence after he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual assault.
The rape charge and two charges of sexual indecency with a child were nolle prossed, according to court records.
The alleged assaults took place in July 2017 at a home in Craighead County.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Harlan did not deny the allegations when questioned by a sheriff’s investigator.
Harlan told Sgt. Ron Richardson he could not remember what happened because he was drunk at the time and admitted to “blacking out while drinking.”
Harlan told the detective, according to the court documents, he did not think the victims lied about the incident and “apologized numerous times.”
In addition to the sentence, the judge also ordered Harlan to pay all court costs and fees. He must also register as a sex offender.
