MO AG obtains $45K judgement against asphalt business

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley obtained a $45,467 for 11 Missourians who received poor or incomplete paving or sealing services.
The judgement was against Darin Ruby and his business, Best Way A-Z Hot Mix Paving.
According to the attorney general’s office, Ruby went door-to-door offering a discount on asphalt and sealing services. After they paid, Ruby either did not perform the services or performed them poorly. And, some of the time, Ruby demanded money over and above the initial agreed-upon price to complete the work. When customers tried to show Ruby defects or unperformed services, he would make excuses or not respond.
Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the hotline 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.
