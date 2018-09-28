Nettleton bus in area of shooting, father reacts to event

Nettleton bus in area of shooting, father reacts to event
Police investigate shots fired call on Race Street in Jonesboro. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 27, 2018 at 10:36 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 10:36 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro police continue to investigate a shots fired call they received Thursday just as schools began to dismiss.

Police were called to the area of Fairfield Drive and Race Street where Police Chief Rick Elliott said two men began firing at one another.

Garland Martin was in disbelief after getting an alarming text message from his daughter, who was on a Nettleton School District bus that was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Garland Martin, father of a Nettleton School District student, speaks about his daughter on bus during shots fired call. (Source: KAIT)
Garland Martin, father of a Nettleton School District student, speaks about his daughter on bus during shots fired call. (Source: KAIT) (KAIT)

“She said they had to duck down because some guys were shooting at each other as the bus drove by,” Martin said. “Asked her did she hear the gunshots, she said yeah, I heard them. And my wife asked her how many. She said, I don’t know too many.”

Martin said he is thankful the Camp Raider instructors responded so quickly.

Nettleton School District Superintendent issued a statement on the situation saying,

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.