Paragould A&P Commission holds first meeting

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - Paragould’s Advertising and Promotion Commission held their first meeting tonight.
It was about setting up the perimeters, laying out goals, and expectations.
The new commission is comprised of seven people selected by Paragould Mayor Mike Gaskill.
The commission was formed, thanks to a 3% A&P tax from hotels and motels.
It allows the city to use tax dollars from tourism to go toward promoting the city to attract new residents and construction to the area.
