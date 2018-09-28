Report: Corn Dog 7 returning to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A familiar restaurant is coming back to Jonesboro, with fresh battered corn dogs and fried cheese dogs among its menu items.
According to a post on the Munchy’s Jonesboro Facebook page, Corn Dog 7 will be making its return to Jonesboro.
The restaurant, which was part of the old Indian Mall for many years, will be located inside Munchy’s.
Restaurant officials said in the post that an official start date will be announced next week, noting Munchy’s will not be changing anything to its current menu.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.