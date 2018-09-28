Report: Woman faces breaking or entering in coin caper

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Mississippi County woman arrested earlier this month in connection with an aggravated robbery in which her boyfriend was shot and killed is facing further trouble with the law, Jonesboro police said Thursday.
Kory Kampmeyer of Bassett was arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal mischief, breaking or entering and theft $1,000 or less after an investigation into the break-in of a cash-change machine at a Jonesboro laundromat.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, the victim told police that two suspects broke into the machine and that he had video of the break-in.
“Upon reviewing the video, a white female enters the laundromat and looks around as if she is checking for other people,” the affidavit from Jonesboro police said. “She then walks over to the change machine and begins to look at it from multiple angles.”
The female walked outside and got into a maroon SUV, police said, noting the vehicle backed up and went to another area of the parking lot.
“At this time, the white female and a white male get out of the SUV and enter the business. The female stands at the door as an apparent lookout while the male subject uses a pry tool and a hammer to break into the machine and take the money,” police said in the affidavit.
Nearly $330 in cash was taken in the theft while almost $6,700 worth of damage was reported to the machine, police said.
Investigators were able to identify the suspects as Kampmeyer and Billy Carl Raines, police said.
“The male subject was killed during an attempted robbery. The female subject, now known as Kory Kampmeyer, is being charged due to her involvement in the planning and execution of the listed crimes,” the affidavit noted.
A $25,000 bond was set for Kampmeyer during a probable cause hearing Sept. 27. She is expected to be back in court Oct. 26.
According to court documents in the other case, Kampmeyer told authorities that Raines had been discussing robbing other places in Jonesboro due to they being broke and needing money.
Police say as Kampmeyer pulled up to the parking lot at Emerald’s Triangle on Highway 49, Raines told her to park away from the building.
Raines told Kampmeyer to go in the store and look around as he stayed in the vehicle, Kampmeyer said. Kampmeyer then told police she looked around, went back to the vehicle and told Raines there was one person inside.
Raines then went inside, police said.
“A few minutes later, Billy came running out of the store with something in his hands. She said that’s when she realized he was shot,” the affidavit noted.
Raines died at the scene.
The employee who shot Raines will not face any charges in connection with the case, police have said.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.