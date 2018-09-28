Ron Carroll set to work 500th game with Arkansas State football

App users can watch here: http://www.kait8.com/video/2018/09/28/a-state-practices-thursday-ron-carroll-reaches-special-milestone/
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - You can’t tell the story of Arkansas State without Ron Carroll.
Saturday marks an incredible milestone for the head certified trainer. Carroll will work his 500th A-State football game. He’s only missed 1 practice in 43 years. Carroll has worked for over half of A-State’s football history. Saturday marks the 999th game for the pigskin program.
So how did he arrive in Jonesboro in the 1970′s? “Well, I grew up in Saint Louis, and initially came to undergrad school down here to be the baseball manager because of Ike Tomlinson’s phone call,” Carroll said. "Then worked basketball, and they said if you go get certified as an athletic trainer, the Globetrotters came to Jonesboro and told me this is how you can go to school. There were two graduate curriculums, went to Indiana State. Got certified and then came back and started."
Carroll has worked under 11 head coaches and 11 athletic directors. He says it’s been a rewarding experience. “I don’t know what I’d do without being on the sideline and cheering on the Red Wolves and helping our student-athletes be the best they can be,” Carroll said. "It has been a special week. In fact in some ways, a behind the scenes individual, the messages and everything else take you away from your job. It is an unusual thing, so there’s been phone calls and text messages and that’s been exciting. "
He’ll roam the sidelines Saturday as Arkansas State faces Georgia Southern. Kickoff is at 5:00pm CT, the game can be seen on ESPN+.
