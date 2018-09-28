Ron Carroll set to work 500th game with Arkansas State football

So how did he arrive in Jonesboro in the 1970′s? “Well, I grew up in Saint Louis, and initially came to undergrad school down here to be the baseball manager because of Ike Tomlinson’s phone call,” Carroll said. "Then worked basketball, and they said if you go get certified as an athletic trainer, the Globetrotters came to Jonesboro and told me this is how you can go to school. There were two graduate curriculums, went to Indiana State. Got certified and then came back and started."