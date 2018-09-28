Sept. 28: Dry weekend; JPD investigating shooting

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Happy Friday! Here’s a look at what we’re working on for Good Morning Region 8:
Today’s forecast: A ridge of high pressure will bring rain free weather to the Mid-South this weekend.
Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with lows in the middle 50s to middle 60s.
A gradual warming trend is expected next week, with afternoon highs eventually climbing into the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s to lower 70 degrees.
Shower and thunderstorm chances return to the area for Monday and Tuesday.
Nettleton bus in area of shooting, father reacts to event Jonesboro police continue to investigate a shots fired call they received Thursday just as schools began to dismiss.
Body believed to be 6-year-old Maddox Ritch found after six-day search A body believed to be Maddox Ritch was found Thursday after a six-day search that focused on Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia.
Veterinarians warn of mushroom dangers to dogs in damp weather Our wet, damp weather has created the perfect environment for wild mushrooms to grow in just about any patch of grass. Experts warn that those mushrooms can pose a danger to us and especially to our pets.
10th Annual Downtown BBQ Festival this weekend The annual bar-be-cue festival kicks off today in downtown Jonesboro. In addition to food, fun, and entertainment, it will also mean some major traffic changes. Click the link for all the lane closures and the concert lineups.
