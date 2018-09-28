Studio opens extra hours to provide hands on experiences

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -There’s a studio open more days of the week that provides unique educational opportunities for Region 8.
Curator of Education for the A-State Museum Jill Kary said the Tinkering Studio provides a lot of hands on experiences for adults and children to solve problems.
“Our Tickering Studio is a large room of recyclable things,” Kary said. “We have things such as toilet paper rolls, strawberry crates, egg crates, string, tape, scissors—all kinds of things to make.”
Kary said if you dreamed of being an electrician, you can have the opportunity to experience it.
“If you like to play with electricity, just say you like to play with electricity and we will give you some to play with and you will be able to make things go, buzz and light up," Kary said.
Kary said it’s a chance to grow.
“It’s just a place you can make your brain grow and think with your hands," Kary said.
On Saturdays, the studio provides a challenge to solve.
The studio will be open on Tuesday nights from 3:30pm-6:30pm,, on Saturday from 10am-5pm and throughout the week at different times.
However, they request that you call ahead to see what times they are open.
